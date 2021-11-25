Almost 6,000 HSE staff absent due to Covid

Almost 6,000 HSE staff are absent from work due to Covid-19.

The Executive says it's a big concern for the health service, and they haven't seen this level of absence since late January.

Chief executive Paul Reid has said it's obvious people are responding to new restrictions on working from home and advice to cut social contacts - but will need to maintain that effort in order to relieve some of the pressure currently on the health service.

Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry says the situation is tough on the already exhausted staff: