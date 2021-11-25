Almost 2.5 million people now employed in Ireland

Latest Government figures show that there were almost 2.5 million people employed in the Republic of Ireland at the end of Quarter 3 in September.

The Department of Finance say that just over 221,000 jobs were created here in the first nine months of the year - with almost 152,000 of those jobs created outside of Dublin.

But of these new jobs created, they say that just 107,000 of the jobs created year-on-year were full time positions.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also said that there were 150,000 more people in some form of employment this Summer compared to two years ago.