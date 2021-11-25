Almost 2.5 million people now employed in Ireland

By
News Highland
-

Latest Government figures show that there were almost 2.5 million people employed in the Republic of Ireland at the end of Quarter 3 in September.

The Department of Finance say that just over 221,000 jobs were created here in the first nine months of the year - with almost 152,000 of those jobs created outside of Dublin.

But of these new jobs created, they say that just 107,000 of the jobs created year-on-year were full time positions.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also said that there were 150,000 more people in some form of employment this Summer compared to two years ago.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR