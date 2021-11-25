4,764 new ROI Covid-19 cases this evening

4,764 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

598 patients are now in hospital with the virus - down 13 from yesterday - while the ICU figure is down six, to 126.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says the incidence of Covid-19 remains 'concerningly high' here.

As of the latest HSE data, County Donegal's 14-day incidence rate of 1,140 cases per 100,000 people was slightly below the national average of 1,287.6.

Almost 62,000 cases have been reported over the past two weeks - with the incidence rates highest in counties Westmeath and Carlow.