Taoiseach Michael Martin says he will not seek to interfere in a garda investigation after he was urged to guarantee the immediate publication of the Brandon Report into the alleged sexual abuse of residents Ard Greine Court and the Sean O'Hare Unit in Stranorlar.

The issue was raised in the Dail this afternoon by Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, who claimed that gardai and the HSE, the two agencies charged with protecting people, are the ones blocking the reports publication............