Victim of Mica scandal advised to leave his home

A victim of the Mica scandal in Donegal has been told by the ESB that be must leave his premises due to impact of the crumbling block issue on his property.

Micheal Shovlin lives in a two bed apartment in the county and noticed cracks back in 2009.

Subsequent testing confirmed Mica, Pyrite and other materials in the walls of his home.

It comes as discussion continue on the Mica Redress Scheme with a memo expected to be brought to Cabinet shortly.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, an emotional Michael says he has nowhere to turn to: