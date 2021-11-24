NW10K invite charity applications for 25th anniversary year

Charities interested in being one of the beneficiaries from the 2022 North West 10k are invited to make their applications to info@letterkennychamber.com. The closing date for applications is next Tuesday the 30th of November.

It will be a special year with the 10k celebrating its 25th anniversary. The run and walk will take place on the new date of Bank Holiday Monday, May 2 in Letterkenny.

To date 815,000 euros has been raised for over 30 charities and the committee is currently working on initiatives to mark the 25th milestone. So for interested charities it would be a great time to get involved ahead of what will be an historic event.