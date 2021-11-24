Need for review of ambulance service model back under spotlight

The need for a review of the current ambulance service model is back under the spotlight.

It's been revealed that in the Finn Valley area while there is just 1 ambulance crew available, no night time cover is provided Monday to Thursday.

Donegal Town, Ballyshannon and Killybegs only have one crew available also, there are 2 in Carndonagh and Dungloe while in Letterkenny, 4 crews are in place over the weekend, dropping to 3 mid week and 2 at night.

This has led to concerns in areas where cover is already limited as to the lack of service when the stationed crew is tasked to an incident.

The Vice Chair of the Regional Health Forum West, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says there is an urgent needed for significant investment in the ambulance service: