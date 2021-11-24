McEleney & Duffy want to win trophies with Derry

Having agreed pre-contracts during the season with Derry City, the Brandywell club formally completed the transfers of Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney from Dundalk today.

Both players left Derry in 2015 but have returned to the Candystrips looking to win trophies. It's been a busy few days for boss Ruaidhri Higgins who also signed Will Patching on Monday.

McEleney says winning a league and getting to Europe is where they want to go with Derry:

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5MCELENEY.mp3