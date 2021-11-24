Dept Officials to meet with Donegal ETB over Mica concerns

Officials from the Department of Education are to meet with Donegal ETB over concerns relating to children affected by the Mica issue.

The issue was raised in the Dail last night by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who says children are living under severe pressure and schools needs to be able to respond to their needs.

Donegal ETB has already written to the Department requesting advice as to how to deal with the unique set of circumstances children living with mica are facing.

Deputy Pringle says there needs to be specific supports in place for both parents, teachers and children in Donegal:

Responding, Education Minister Norma Foley says she will set up a meeting to discuss issues further: