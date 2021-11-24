Business Matters Ep 69 – John Willie McNulty

On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to John Willie McNulty from Ballybofey who set up JW McNulty Painting & Decorators Ltd in the seventies in Donegal, having served his time as an apprentice painter in Coventry.

The family business is now headed up by John Willie's son, Patrick, and John Willie is still involved in a consulting capacity.

The honorary president of the Master Painters and Decorators of Ireland (MPDI) since 2006, John Willie is famously known as the Donegal man who painted Croke Park.

