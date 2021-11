Andrew McGinley, who was dropped from RTÉ's Late Late Show line-up, says he would never set out to intentionally upset anyone.

The Donegal man was due to announce plans for a fundraising concert in his children's memory.

They were killed by their mother at their home in Newcastle in Dublin when she was suffering a psychotic and depressive episode in 2020.

Mr McGinley says he was left off the show after a small number of people objected to the broadcaster: