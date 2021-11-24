Air pollution in Letterkenny laid bare

A leading professor believes that air pollution in Letterkenny is so bad that he is advising people not to exercise outside in the latter half of the evening.

Last week, air quality sensors found that Letterkenny was one of a number of towns that the most particulate matter in the air.

It's been claimed that despite a smoky coal ban in place some residents in the town continue to break the rules.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon show Chemistry Prof at UCC John Sodeau says it's a serious issue and believes Donegal County Council could be doing more: