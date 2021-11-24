3.893 Covid cases in ROI, 1,931 in NI

3,893 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed this evening, with 43 Covid related deaths confirmed over the past week.

611 Covid patients are in hospital, down 27 from yesterday, while the ICU figure is up two, to 132. Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 15 patients with Covid, three in ICU.

The chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, says one in seven people have had cold or flu symptoms over the past week.

He's again urged people with symptoms of Covid-19 to "self-isolate immediately".

1,931 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Four people have also died there from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The deputy chief medical officer says schools are not as safe now as they were a number of months ago.

New figures show 16,500 children have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks.

24 clusters were identified in schools last week - compared to only 16 the previous week.

Dr Ronan Glynn says he never said schools were safe........