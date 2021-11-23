Youths wanted in connection with window smashing incident

A number of youths are wanted in connection with a window smashing incident in Lifford.

It happaned at The Diamond, Lifford on Friday shortly before 7.10pm.

Four youths in dark clothing were in that area when one of them threw an object at a window of a building and broke the window.

The youths then took off on foot in the direction of Lifford bridge.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who seen these youths in the area to contact them.

Gardai are particularly appealing to anybody who may have captured these youths on their dash cam footage to make make contact with them in Letterkenny.