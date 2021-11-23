Windows smashed at Letterkenny

A window has been smashed at a house in Letterkenny.

The incident happaned at Ashlawn on Friday evening last between 5pm and 5.15pm.

A window at the side of a house was smashed between those times.

Gardai are asking anyone who was in the Ashlawn area and who observed what happened or if anybody has any information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Meanwhile in a separate incident Gardaí were alerted to the fact that a window pane had been smashed at a house at Mc Clures Terrace, Letterkenny on Tuesday the 16th of November at 9.10pm.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who was in that area around the time and who may have observed any people/activity in the area to contact them in Letterkenny.