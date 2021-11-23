Public inquiry needed into council’s Mica dealings – Pringle

The Taoiseach has told the Dail that while the government will seek accountability regarding Mica, a public inquiry would take years to complete, and cannot be the immediate priority.

Michael Martin was responding to Deputy Thomas Pringle, who raised recent media reports about the purchase of five Mica affected houses by Donegal County Council.

Deputy Pringle also raised questions about the council's dealings with companies that supplied Mica affected blocks.

He told Deputies these are questions that the government must address...............