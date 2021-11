The Donegal LGFA have confirmed their managerial appointments for the coming season.

As expected Maxi Curran has been reappointed as Donegal Ladies Senior Manager which was agreed at the Donegal LGFA AGM last Sunday.

Curran has been at the helm since the 2018 campaign and has lead Donegal to two Ulster Senior titles during his tenure.

Gregory Harkin was appointed U14 Manager, Francie Martin Minor Manager and Liam Skelly U16 Manager.