Jason Quigley has surgery on broken jaw

Jason Quigley has had surgery on the broken jaw he suffered in his World title challenge last weekend.

The Donegal man confirmed the surgery was a success on social media and thanked everyone for there support.

Quigley lost in two rounds to Demetrius Andrade last Friday in New Hampshire with his hopes of causing an upset against the WBO middleweight champion shattered when the referee stopped the fight as Jason hit the canvas for a third time.

He suffered the injury in the first round after a big right hook from Andrade.