Government is “giving up” on the fishing industry – Pringle

A Donegal TD claims that the government has effectively given up on the Irish fishing industry.

Deputy Thomas Pringle was speaking after the reports that Ministers Charlie McConalogue and Pippa Hackett have asked the cabinet to approve a €66 million decommissioning scheme for the whitefish sector.

It's understood the proposed measure is a response to the quota reductions caused by Brexit.

However, Deputy Thomas Pringle says rather than facilitating what Europe wants, the government should be fighting for the sector.............