Georgie Kelly shortlisted for Player of the Year

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division top scorer Georgie Kelly has been nominated for the PFAI Player of the Year award.

The Bohemians striker is shortlisted alongside Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes and Chris Forrester of St Pats.

Donegal man Kelly ended thecseason with a 21 goal tally, six clear of Daniel Mandroiu.

Bohs pair Dawson Devoy and Ross Tierney have been nominated for Young Player of the Year alongside UCD's Colm Whelan.

Whelan has also been shortlisted for First Division Player of the Year alongside teammate Liam Kerrigan and Ryan Brennan of Shelbourne