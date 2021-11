Both petrol and diesel prices have increased by over a quarter when compared with last year.

New figures from the AA show the cost of filling up is at a record high, with petrol at 1 euro 72 point 6 cent a litre.

Diesel isn't too far behind at 1 euro 63-point-3 cent a litre.

AA Ireland spokesperson Anna Cullen says it's the highest ever, having passed the previous peak of nine years ago..........