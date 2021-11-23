€7.4m LIFE on Machair project to be rolled out in Donegal

Farmers in Donegal have been included in a €7.4m LIFE on Machair project aimed at improving ecological conditions for breeding waders and pollinators.

The project seeks to improve the conservation condition of Ireland's machair habitats and the ecological conditions for the species it supports by working positively with local farming communities.

EU funding worth over €5.7m has been made available for the project which will focus on nine Special Areas of Conservation and 4 Special Protection Areas in counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

Machair is a coastal habitat characterised by a plain of lime-rich, wind-blown sand that is unique to the north and west of Ireland and Scotland.