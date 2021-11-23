Damage caused front wall of house in south Donegal

Significant damage has been caused to the front wall of a house in south Donegal.

Ballyshannon Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the criminal damage incident that occurred at a residence on the Bogagh Rd., Carrick on Sunday last between 1pm and 2pm.

The damage was by a blue saloon style car between those times.

Two males were believed to have been in the car and it travelled in the direction of Carrick village following the incident.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have travelled on the Bogagh road to Carrick between those times and who may have observed the car in question or may have captured it on dash cam footage to make contact them in Ballyshannon.