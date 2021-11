There are 638 Covid patients in Irish hospitals today, 126 of them in intensive care.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 15 Covid patients being treated there, three of them in ICU.

Meanwhile, Westmeath has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

Its 14-day incidence rate is 1,792 cases per 100,000 people.

Louth and Carlow also have rates of over 1,700.

The national rate is 1,266.

Donegal is 15th, with a rate of 1,165.