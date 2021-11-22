Update: Fire destroys popular Derry restaurant

Bridge Street and Orchard Street in Derry have reopened following a fire in the area this morning.

It's understood that the blaze broke out at the popular restaurant Fitzroys in the city centre this morning.

Fire crews were tasked to the scene at around 6am.

It's believed that the premises has been extensively damaged while a number of nearby buildings have suffered some smoke damage.

An investigation to determine the cause of the blaze is underway.

The eatery say they are devastated and as a result of the fire they will be closed until further notice.