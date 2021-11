The Stormont Executive is meeting later to decide whether or not to bring in tougher covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Health officials are recommending new measures come into force before Christmas.

They include tougher enforcement on mask wearing, and a new "scores on the doors" system that would rate businesses on their compliance with Covid health advice.

People in the North could also be told to work from home again - these people in Derry expressed mixed views on the proposal.