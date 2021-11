Over 3% of primary school children in Donegal have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last fortnight.

A snapshot survey from the INTO has revealed than an average 3.2% of their pupils tested positive for the virus between 1st - 16th November.

The survey also found that 605 teachers were covid-positive over the same period and in almost a third of instances, principals could not find cover for an absent teacher.

INTO President Joe McKeown spoke on today's Nine Till Noon Show: