Letterkenny AC took a first ever senior National Cross Country title on Sunday.

The ladies from the Cathedral town won the team event lead out by Ann Marie McGlynn who finished 6th.

Nikita Burke, Christine Russell and Natasha Adams were the other scorers with Niamh Kelly also part of the team.

They finished 11 pts clear of second place Leevale AC.

Letterkenny coach Teresa McDaid said it was a special occasion for the club: