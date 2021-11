After Friday's victory over Longford Town which sealed Harps place in next seasons Premier Division, the club held their player awards over the weekend.

Mark Coyle was named the Player of the Year for his tremendous performances in the middle for the Ballybofey side.

Ryan Rainey who joined the club at the start of the campaign was awarded the Young Player of the Year while the top scorer accolade went to Tunde Owolabi.

Photo's provided by Joe Boland North West Newspix.