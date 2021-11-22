Letterkenny to benefit from interconnector project

Letterkenny is set to benefit from improvements to the town's water network carried out by Irish Water to support of economic, social development and tourism.

The pipeline interconnector project saw the Pollen Water Supply Scheme connected with the Letterkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme via a 14km trunk watermain, as well as the provision of three pumping stations at Dunduffsford, Miltown and Bohullion.

The utility say the project has facilitated an over 10% increase in water supply to the Letterkenny area while the construction of approximately 11km of new trunk water mains will also provide increased water availability and resilience to the Millford and Rathmullen areas.