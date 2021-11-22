Hundreds take part in weekend border protest

Hundreds of people gathered at Donegal border crossings on Saturday calling for the post-Brexit arrangements introduced for the North be protected.

The latest protests, organised by Border Communities Against Brexit come amid growing fears that Britain could trigger Article 16 of the protocol arrangement - a move which could see a return of a hard border in Ireland.

The protests took place at Lifford Bridge, Bridgend and other border crossings, highlighting people's opposition to the threat.

Donegal Spokesperson Tom Murray says further protests could be on the cards: