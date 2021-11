Flanagan sisters get Ireland call

Finn Valley's Roisin and Eilish Flanagan have been selected on the Ireland Women's team for next month's European Cross Country Championships.

The County Tyrone runners will wear the green vest at the event which Ireland will host in the Sport Ireland Campus in Fingal-Dublin on December 12th.

Roisin qualified with a superb third place finish at the nationals on Sunday while Olympian Eilish has been putting in strong performances and times across the Atlantic in the States.

The rest of the Women's team is made up of Michelle Finn, Aoibhe Richardson, Aoife Cooke and Fionnuala McCormack.

The full selection of all teams are below.

Team - Athlete - Club - Coach

Senior Men

• Men's Senior - Hiko Tonosa Haso - DSD AC - Feidhlim Kelly

• Men's Senior - Paul O'Donnell - DSD AC - Donal Hennigan

• Men's Senior - Emmet Jennings - DSD AC - Donal Hennigan

• Men's Senior - Ryan Forsyth - Newcastle & District AC - Richard Rodgers

• Men's Senior - Brian Fay - Raheny Shamrock AC - Andy Powell

• Men's Senior - Cormac Dalton - Mullingar Harriers AC - Steve Gulley

Senior Women

• Women's Senior - Michelle Finn - Leevale AC - Feidhlim Kelly

• Women's Senior - Roisin Flanagan - Finn Valley AC - Damon Martin

• Women's Senior - Aoibhe Richardson - Kilkenny City Harriers - Jon Green

• Women's Senior - Aoife Cooke - Eagle AC - Alan Storey

• Women's Senior - Fionnuala McCormack - Kilcoole AC - Alan McCormack

• Women's Senior - Eilish Flanagan - Finn Valley AC - Damon Martin

U23 Men

• Men's U23 - Darragh McElhinney - UCD AC - Emmet Dunleavy

• Men's U23 - Keelan Kilrehill - Moy Valley AC - Emmet Dunleavy

• Men's U23 - Thomas McStay - Galway City Harriers - Matt Lockett

• Men's U23 - Micheal Power - West Waterford AC - Steve Gulley

• Men's U23 - Donal Devane - Ennis Track Club - Joe Chawke

• Men's U23 - Thomas Devaney - Castlebar AC

U23 Women

• Women's U23 - Sarah Healy - UCD AC - Eoghan Marnell

• Women's U23 - Aoife O'Cuill - St Coca's AC - Joe Ryan

• Women's U23 - Danielle Donegan - UCD AC - Damian Lawlor

• Women's U23 - Lauren Tinkler - Dublin City Harriers - Enda Fitzpatrick

• Women's U23 - Ruth Heery - Waterford AC - Des Colbert

• Women's U23 - Jodie McCann - Dublin City Harriers - Clark McCann

U20 Men

• Men's U20 - Nick Griggs - Mid Ulster AC - Mark Kirk

• Men's U20 - Dean Casey - Ennis Track Club - Pat Hogan

• Men's U20 - Scott Fagan - Metro St Brigid's - Brian Tremble

• Men's U20 - Sean Kay - Clonliffe Harriers - Stephen Bateson

• Men's U20 - Cian McPhillips - UCD AC - Joe Ryan

• Men's U20 - Abdel Laadjel - Donore Harriers AC - Ray Treacy

U20 Women

• Women's U20 - Jane Buckley - Leevale AC - Chris Harrington

• Women's U20 - Emma McEvoy - DSD AC - Donal Hennigan

• Women's U20 - Rebecca Rossiter - Loughview AC - Andrew Hann

• Women's U20 - Laura Mooney - Tullamore Harriers - Ray Treacy

• Women's U20 - Aoife McGreevy - UCD AC - Mark Kirk

• Women's U20 - Róise Roberts - North Belfast Harriers - Jim McGuinness

Mixed Relay

• Mixed Relay - Andrew Coscoran - Star of the Sea AC - Feidhlim Kelly

• Mixed Relay - Luke McCann - UCD AC - Clark McCann

• Mixed Relay - Ciara Mageean - City of Lisburn AC - Steve Vernon

• Mixed Relay - Siofra Cleirigh Buttner - Dundrum South Dublin - Mark Coogan