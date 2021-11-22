Expert warns of ‘high risk period’ for bird flu

An expert says we're in a 'high risk period' at the moment for bird flu.

It's after the Department of Agriculture confirmed H5N1 has been detected in a turkey flock in County Monaghan.

Restriction zones are being set up around the area and additional movement control and surveillance steps will be put in place.

It comes as a number of wild birds in Donegal were confirmed with the condition earlier this month.

Head of the National Disease Control Centre, June Fanning says the strain of bird flu found is highly pathogenic: