New information from the Independent has revealed that Donegal County Council has not established any form of contact with any suppliers of potentially mica-affected defective blocks used in council houses.

It's believed that when asked, Donegal County Council had "no records" available of any form of communication between them and block manufacturers they are believed to have purchased defective blocks from.

It was also revealed that up to 1,300 Council houses in the county have suspected mica.