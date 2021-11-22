Council to freeze commercial rates for year ahead

Donegal County Council has taken the decision not to increase commercial rates next year.

This is despite the local authority's own depleted financial situation, according to the budget book for 2022.

The Council meet this Thursday to discuss the budget for the year ahead where they will hear the decision is based on the need to allow many businesses transition from a Covid era to normal trading.

However Councillors have also been warned that prices have risen straight across the board and that the next year will be challenging.