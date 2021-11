People interested in having a rail network in Donegal are being encouraged to attend a special meeting on the topic this weekend.

The West Ulster Rail Initiative is organising the meeting to gauge support for rail in the county with a view towards submitting a report to the inter-governmental review of all-island rail.

It's getting underway in the Station House in Letterkenny this Saturday at 7pm.

Canon David Crooks is Chairperson of the WURI: