There were 48 awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO.

10 people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 38 were waiting on wards.

It's the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today.

Nationally, there were 316 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning - 236 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 80 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.