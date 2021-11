St Eunan's bowed out of the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship after they suffered a 0-08 to 1-04 defeat to Derry Champions Watty Graham's Glen.

Pauric McGettigan netted in the first half for St Eunan's who led by just a point in the games closing stages and looked set to advance after Sean Patton saved a Glen penalty but the visitors battled back and booked their place in the next round.

The St Eunan's boss Rory Kavanagh spoke with Oisin Kelly after the game.