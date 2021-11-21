Premier Division Review: Harps stay up as Derry still in Europe hunt

The Premier Division drew to a close on Friday night with Finn Harps ensuring their top flight status with a 5-0 win over Longford at Finn Park.

Goals from Will Seymour, Ryan Connolly, Karl o Sullivan, Tunde Owolabi and Luke Rudden helped Harps to victory.

With that result Waterford will now face UCD in the Relegation Play-Off Final.

Elsewhere Derry City remained in the European hunt after the beat Dundalk 2-1 with Ciaron Harkin and Jamie McGonigle getting their goals.

The Candystripes now need St Pat's to beat Boh's in the FAI Cup Final to play in Europe next year.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekend's action as well as the season…