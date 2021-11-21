Jason Quigley suffered broken jaw during world title fight

Jason Quigley said he suffered a broken jaw during his WBO World Middleweight title fight on Friday night in New Hampshire.

The champion Demetrius Andrade had Quigley on the deck on three occasions as the referee stopped the fight 2 minutes and 24 seconds into the second round.

On a social media post on Sunday evening, Jason confirmed he suffered the jaw injury in the first round.

He added when he returns home he will look at what's next for him.

"Firstly I would like to thank everybody for the amazing support I had for this fight it was unbelievable and something I will be forever grateful for

I want to apologize to everyone that I didn’t give you more excitement and wasn’t able to put up more of a fight believe me I wanted to, I’m hurting most because I didn’t get the chance to show my full worth and give it more

I suffered a broken jaw in the first round and now it’s time to head home get it sorted and healed. Then we look at what’s next

Congrats Demetrius Andrade on the victory and I hope you get those big fights you deserve

Thank you to my family my team and everybody that helped me along my journey to here, I had one of the best experiences of my life right up until the fight but that’s boxing it’s a brutal sport and maybe that’s why we love it. "