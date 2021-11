Glen have set up a clash with Scotstown of Monaghan after they beat St Eunan's 0-08 to 1-04 in the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship.

St Eunan's led the game with just 10 minutes remaining and keeper Sean Patton had saved a Glen spot kick but they rallied after the miss and claimed a come from behind victory.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne report from O'Donnell Park...