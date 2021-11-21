Donegal start league against Mayo at neutral venue

The provisional fixture list for the 2022 Allianz National League's have been sent to the county boards across the country.

Donegal will have four home games in Division One with two away and one at a neutral venue.

Declan Bonner's first outing will be against Mayo on the weekend of the 30th January and with McHale Park not available that game will be at a neutral pitch.

Donegal's home games will be against Kildare on the 6th February, Tyrone under the lights in Ballybofey on Saturday 26th February, Monaghan on the 13th March and Armagh on the 27th March.

Their two away games will be in Kerry on the 29th February and at Croke Park against Dublin on the 20th March.

Donegal will finalise the venues for the home games with the GAA in the coming weeks.

All Ireland Champions Tyrone will start their Division One campaign at home to Monaghan on the last week in January.

Tyrone will also have home games against Kildare, Dublin and Mayo with trips to Donegal, Armagh and Kerry.

Derry begin life in Division 2 at home to Down with Rory Gallagher's side also hosting Cork and Galway. They will have four away games to Roscommon, Clare, Offaly and Meath.