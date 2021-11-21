Discounted antigen tests could cost just €1

Antigen tests could be available for as little as €1 in discount stores under new government plans.

The Sunday Times has reported today that health minister Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo to cabinet proposing a government subsidy of up to €3 per test.

This would bring down the cost of a box of five tests from €20 to €5 in Aldi and Lidl.

The move comes despite reservations from chief medical officer Tony Holohan, who says some people may use the tests incorrectly - leading to a rise in infections.