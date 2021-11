Farmers have travelled to Dublin today to voice their concerns over climate targets.

The Irish Farmers Association led a tractor convoy, which arrived at Merrion Square within the last hour.

The IFA says it's unhappy with the targets set out in the government's climate action plan.

But Donegal Deputy and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, believes the sector can reduce its carbon emissions by between 20 and 30 percent in the next decade - without reducing the food produced by it: