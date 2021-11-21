Adam Foley leaves Finn Harps

Adam Foley has announced that he is leaving Finn Harps after a year and a half at the club.

The forward joined Harps midway through the 2020 season and netted a few big goals for the club including in the win over Waterford on the final day of last season which saw Harps avoid the relegation play off.

The Dubliner also netted the winner at the Brandywell this season as Harps earned victory over Derry City.