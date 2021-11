4,181 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

668 patients are in hospital with the virus, while 125 people are being treated in ICUs - the highest mark since February.

The latest HSE data also shows that County Donegal has the lowest 7-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, at 459 cases per 100,000 people.

County Donegal's 14-day rate of the virus is only slightly below the national average however - at 1103 compared to the national figure of 1187.