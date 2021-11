Cloughaneely were beaten in the Ulster Intermediate Football Championship First Round by Steelstown at O'Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

The game finished 0-13 to 1-08 in favour of the Derry champions.

After the game Cloughaneely manager Michael Lynch told Pauric Hilferty his side just didn't have the same bite as they did in the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship Final last weekend...