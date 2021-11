Bonagee United will be in the draw for the next round of the FAI Cup after they beat Glenville 2-1 at home.

Niall Gleeson gave the Dubliners the lead before goals from Michael Funston and Tony McNamee turn the game around and sealed Bonagee's win.

Bonagee boss Jason Gibson told Diarmaid Doherty it was all about getting through to the next round.