Several Border Communities Against Brexit protests taking place today

Several protests are taking place along the border today, over concerns that Britain will revoke Article 16 of the Brexit withdrawal agreement - a move that would have serious consequences for the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Border Communities Against Brexit will hold the demonstrations at the Lifford Bridge in County Donegal, as well as counties Derry, Tyrone and Cavan.

They are accusing Boris Johnson of damaging the peace process in Northern Ireland - and want him to back off on his Article 16 threats.

Spokesperson for the group, JJ O'Hara is urging people on both sides of the border and from different communities to join the protests: