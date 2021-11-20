Senator Blaney calls for Government to better help people understand NI Protocol

A Donegal Senator believes the Irish Government has a role to play in helping people, particularly North of the border, to understand the issues around the Northern Ireland protocol and the effects of it.

Senator Niall Blaney was speaking in the Seanad this week after a delegation recently met with representatives of Unionist parties in Belfast, among whom he said there were some who believed that implementing Article 16 was not as serious as people believe it to be.

He also told Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney that a recent study conducted by Queen's University Belfast shows there is a very poor understanding of the implementation of the protocol, how it will be implemented and the effects it will have.

Senator Blaney who is a member of the Good Friday Agreement Committee says the Government could give the North a voice: